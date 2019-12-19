Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Shares of HNT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.19. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

