iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.62. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

