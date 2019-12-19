ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $93.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 106.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.