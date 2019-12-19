IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

IDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.