ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.09% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 130,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.