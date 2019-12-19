indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $490.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Exrates and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.