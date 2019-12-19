Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,426.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $521,500.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.20. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

