Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 140,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at C$168,000.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

CVE:POE opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$2.65.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. On average, analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

