Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 2,955,810 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

