Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 63,225 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at $32,629,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $9,239,701.50.

On Thursday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75.

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,151 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,161,843.54.

COUP stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

