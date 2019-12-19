Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$917,867.76 in Stock

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57.

ENB opened at C$51.21 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of C$39.69 and a 12-month high of C$51.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.62.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

