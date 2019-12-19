Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 310,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

