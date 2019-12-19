Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $397,305.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $397,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Retail Value by 36.2% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 241,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 25.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Retail Value by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

