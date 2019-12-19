Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $822,250.00.

CRM stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $120.16 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $86,890,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

