Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Sells 41,303 Shares of Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SYX opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Systemax by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

