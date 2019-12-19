Insider Selling: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

