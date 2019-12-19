Insider Selling: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $702,000.00.

UPWK opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,031 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

