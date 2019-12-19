Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 5,032 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $144,357.22.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.12.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

