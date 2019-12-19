Integrafin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 490

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday.

IHP opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.31. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 265.05 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total value of £22,200,000 ($29,202,841.36). Insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $44,836 in the last three months.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

