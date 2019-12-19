Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.11 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.19 ($2.26), 194,630 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.93 million and a PE ratio of 24.65.

About Integrated Research (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

