Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.54.

NYSE ICE opened at $91.86 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $2,314,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,473 shares of company stock worth $4,513,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after buying an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

