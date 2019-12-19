Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.24. Intrexon shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 28,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the second quarter worth $94,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Intrexon by 21.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.