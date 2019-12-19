Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.61

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.61 and traded as high as $75.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 979.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter worth $684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

