Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 252,517 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,186,000 after buying an additional 588,921 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 621,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 543,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 869,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

