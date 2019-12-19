Investors Purchase High Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Put Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,798% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

PPC stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

