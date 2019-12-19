Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,165 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,084% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 260.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

