Investors Purchase Large Volume of Logitech International Put Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,630 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.26. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,513,552.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828,779.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.