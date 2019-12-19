Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,002.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $137,160.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Iradimed by 68.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,696,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

