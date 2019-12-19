Iungo (ING) Trading Down 17% Over Last Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Iungo has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $53,273.00 and approximately $4,640.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

