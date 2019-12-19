Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

