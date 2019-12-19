Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.41. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 123,174 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

