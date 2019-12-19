Jennifer C. Haas Sells 21,390 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 21,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $405,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $11,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,401,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

