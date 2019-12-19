Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 6,068 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $219,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,729.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

