JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 230

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.13 ($3.58).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 236.70 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.34.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.