KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $497,465.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002207 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.