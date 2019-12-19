Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Insider Xavier Simonet Purchases 293,078 Shares

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Xavier Simonet purchased 293,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

ASX KMD opened at A$3.17 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $859.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. Kathmandu Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.90 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of A$3.05 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.89 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.46.

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

