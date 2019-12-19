Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.56. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 103,473 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth $182,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 720,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 170.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

