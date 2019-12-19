Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 59199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, TD Securities cut Kew Media Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kew Media Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

