KeyCorp Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $18.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.72 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

