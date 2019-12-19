Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KWS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,511.67 ($19.89).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.98. The stock has a market cap of $911.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

