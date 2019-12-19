Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells $143,780.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $143,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kforce stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

