Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kopin stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kopin has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 114.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kopin by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

