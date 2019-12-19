Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 9,112 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

