Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 703.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 703.14 ($9.25).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lancashire to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Investec raised Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LON LRE opened at GBX 760.50 ($10.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 719.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,605.00.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.