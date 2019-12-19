Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 960.40 ($12.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 858.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -23.09. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

