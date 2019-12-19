Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 908,876 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

