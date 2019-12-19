Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.93 and last traded at $141.00, 58,326 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 507,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. UBS Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lear by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

