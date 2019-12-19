LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 4,759 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,759 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $173,227.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,487,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

