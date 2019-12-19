Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

BATRA stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 243,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,933,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 128,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.