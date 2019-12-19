Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.57

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.57 and traded as high as $155.43. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 8,768 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

